Countess of Wessex: Prince Philip's death was 'so gentle'

Prince Philip's death was "so gentle", his daughter-in-law has revealed.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex - who is married to the late royal's youngest son, Prince Edward - is thankful the 99-year-old prince's passing on Friday (09.04.21) was "very, very peaceful".
She told ITV news: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went.
"Very, very peaceful. And that's all you want for somebody isn't it?"
Sophie had previously said Philip's wife, Queen Elizabeth, "has been amazing" in the wake of her husband of 73 years' passing.
The countess' husband, Edward, has admitted the family are "still trying to come to terms" with Philip's passing.
He said: "However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this, it's still a dreadful shock.
"And we're still trying to come to terms with that. And it's very, very sad.
"But I have to say that the extraordinary tribute and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic."
On Friday, hours after Philip's deaths, tributes from Edward and his sister, Princess Anne aired on TV, with the pair reflecting on how "different" life would be without him.
In an interview with ITV News that was recorded before her father died, with the intention of the footage being broadcast after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away, Anne said: “Without him life will be completely different. From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact … but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”
Edward reflected on the solid bond between his parents.
He said: "My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas.
"To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”
A ceremonial royal funeral for Philip will take place at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday (17.04.21).
