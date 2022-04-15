Courteney Cox embarrasses daughter

Courteney Cox embarrasses her daughter with her Instagram posts.
The 'Friends' star - who has Coco, 17, with her ex-husband David Arquette - has revealed her teenage daughter gets "really embarrassed" by the stuff she shares on social media, and was especially "mortified" by a particular TikTok post.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram. Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.' Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified. And actually, when I look back, I'm kind of mortified."
Meanwhile, Courteney previously confessed she felt "forgotten" by Hollywood after 'Cougar Town' was released.
Speaking about the time after her hit show, she said: "I would say the years after ‘Cougar Town,’ trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time. I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on business side of things. And I think … out of sight, out of mind. And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn’t driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while."
Courteney credits her appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s 'Dancing in the Dark' music video as sparking her career.
She said: "The Bruce Springsteen video was the thing for sure. I was on screen for 24 seconds, but who doesn’t love Bruce Springsteen, and who doesn’t love that song, ‘Dancing in the Dark’? I just went onstage, and people really wanted to know, ‘What’s Bruce really like?’ And I was like ‘okay, I’ll tell you.’ He’s just a great guy, but that was like a lead-in to getting in the door."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.