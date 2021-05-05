Courteney Cox hopes pregnancy show will support those struggling

Courteney Cox hopes the new season of her pregnancy show helps those who are "struggling".
The 'Friends' actress - who has 16-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette - is hopeful that the third season of her Facebook Watch series, '9 Months', will help those in the pregnancy community who are "struggling and feeling isolated" at present.
She said: "Fans can expect to be completely invested in and captivated by these extraordinary pregnancy journeys. This year, more than ever, the show is a true platform for underrepresented voices that deserve to be heard. Unfortunately, it continues to be a taboo subject and yet it's so important that these families don't feel alone during this very complicated and emotional time in their lives. I hope that this show provides comfort and community for those who are struggling and feel isolated."
The new series - executively produced by Courteney - will feature a host of new couples going through the pregnancy process, including Ileana and Ross, who find out their second child has Down syndrome, and Maddie and Randal, who are both in their teens and expecting their first child together.
Meanwhile, Courteney previously branded her own pregnancy as "emotional".
Asked by her daughter to describe her pregnancy in three words in a preview for a previous season of '9 Months With Courteney Cox', she said: "Exciting, emotional, great."
Back in 2017, Courteney also opened up about how she had suffered miscarriages in the past, which she has now learned were caused by a MTHFR gene mutation.
She explained: "About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn't methylate the way it's supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted."
