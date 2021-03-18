Courteney Cox: Johnny McDaid is my lucky charm

Courteney Cox has branded Johnny McDaid as her "lucky charm".
The 'Friends' star took to photo sharing site Instagram to pay tribute to her partner - who is from Northern Ireland - to mark St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday (17.03.21).
Sharing a photo of the pair of them, she captioned it: "My lucky charm. Happy #StPatricksDay ... Happy St. Paddy's Day! I'm missing my favourite Irishman and family. I love you. (sic)"
In October, Courteney admitted she hadn't seen the 44-year-old musician for more than 200 days, but she insisted she hadn't been feeling too lonely without him.
She said: "At first I was like, wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I've learned to cook so much more, I've perfected it ... I haven't seen John in that many days, he left when the country shut down, the day before.
"Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'OK, people have been quarantining, everyone's safe', they like to come to the beach so I'm not that lonely."
Courteney was thankful to have two friends volunteer to stay with her amid the global health crisis because she was too "chicken" to have stayed alone with her 16-year-old daughter Coco.
She added: "I have these two friends, they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just be by myself with Coco, I'm a little chicken."
However, the couple did reunite for the first time in nine months over Christmas.
In the clip shared on Twitter on December 11, the 56-year-old star said: “We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year."
And Johnny, who was stood next to his fiance, added: “Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it’s so appreciated. And I know it’s been a really tough year, but here’s to a great 2021 ahead."
