Courteney Cox 'struggled to deal with ageing'

Courteney Cox has "struggled to come to terms" with ageing.
The 57-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Monica Geller in 'Friends' - has confessed to having a "midlife crisis" as she tried to come to terms with her new reality.
She explained: "I wasn’t able to come to terms with the fact that I’m getting older. I think I was going through a midlife crisis."
The actress has been in an on-off relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid for almost a decade.
And Courteney has confessed to sinking into depression after she went through a break-up, admitting that it "really affected [her]".
During an appearance on the 'Awards Chatter' podcast, she explained: "I went through a break-up. It really affected me."
Earlier this year, Courteney claimed that women go through "a lot more than people realize".
The actress - who has Coco, 17, with her ex-husband David Arquette - believes that women of a certain age "go through a lot".
She said: "I think that women probably go through a lot more than people realise - I mean, between menopause, depression, being a mom to teenagers.
"I think that, yeah, I think that we do go through a lot."
Courteney also revealed she finds Johnny's intelligence to be "really sexy".
The 'Scream' star listed the things she loves about the 45-year-old rocker, describing Johnny as "smart" and "gorgeous".
The actress - who was married to David between 1999 and 2013 - said: "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer.
"He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."
