Courteney Cox teases 'emotional' Friends reunion

Courteney Cox has admitted the 'Friends' reunion was "so emotional".
The 56-year-old actress - who played Monica Gellar on the classic sitcom - has opened up on filming the highly anticipated special programme with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "It was so unbelievable, so emotional.
"It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?
“It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”
She isn't the only star who has teased a big surprise element to the reunion, and David - who played her on-screen brother Ross - recently hinted that they are working on something exciting for fans.
Asked if he will be in character or appear as himself in the reunion, he said: "I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character.
"We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”
Adding jokingly, “I should have [studied] up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!"
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted the delayed reunion special will be "even more exciting", after it was put back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said: "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.
"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of 'Friends', sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.