Courtney Love almost died from anaemia last year.
The 56-year-old music star has revealed her weight plummeted to just 97 lbs in 2020 and she was "in indescribable pain" by August.
Opening up about her health struggles, Courtney - who has battled various drug addictions over the years - wrote on Instagram: "People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none )
"I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks . While in debilitating acute pain . Then I met the most empathic wise pain management dr . I’m so grateful !
"But I’m so good now . And on CBD oil . Which has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms . And all the pain .
"I used to scoff at cannabis / THC . And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect , hate weed feeling.
"This isn’t that . It’s wo man and nature supporting us . It’s magic . But gods own CBD is a miracle. (sic)"
Courtney also thanked Hollywood star Woody Harrelson for helping her in her recovery.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Thank you @woodyharrelson for back in the day showing me that chipping from popular mechanics in 59? “the 67 uses of hemp”
"You were right !
"I’m still 100 percent sober by the way . (sic)"
Courtney admitted she's still not fully recovered but insisted she'll be "strong" again soon.
She said: "I’ll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc . Dropping the rock as we say . A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness .
"Love you (sic)"
