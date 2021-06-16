Courtney Love 'truly sorry' for Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor rant

Courtney Love is "truly sorry" for lashing out at Dave Grohl and Trent Reznor.
The Hole singer recently slammed the Foo Fighters frontman over a royalties agreement she made with the surviving members of Nirvana following the suicide of her husband Kurt Cobain and accused the Nine Inch Nails singer of "systemic abuse", but after deleting her Instagram post on the subject, she's now backtracked and admitted she was "insensitive and wrong" in lashing out.
She wrote: "I need to apologize for my recent post. It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt and I will do better.(sic)"
In the original post, Courtney opened up about the "mega aggressions" she's encountered over the years and insisted she was tired of "being scapegoated" by "clowns" when the treatment she's experienced and witnessed has been ignored.
The 56-year-old singer hit out at Dave and Krist Novoselic over an agreement she signed while "broken" after her spouse's death.
She wrote: "Three months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just f****** signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it.
“Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough.”
She then turned her attention to Trent, who she branded a "creep" and claimed she had witnessed him abusing "girls as young as 12" when she was on the road with Hole.
She ranted: "“As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep. I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo’s because I’m saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they’re darn close.
“#fuckoff @treznor @nineinchnails @foofighters (sic)"
Neither Trent nor Dave responded to the claims.
