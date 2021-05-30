Courtney Stodden is engaged! 'The ring made me gag it's so beautiful'

Courtney Stodden has announced they are engaged.
The 26-year-old model – who recently came out as non-binary – took to Instagram on Sunday (30.05.21) to reveal they have gotten engaged, as they showed off an impressive diamond ring on their ring finger.
Although Courtney didn’t mention their fiancé by name, it’s believed the lucky man is their long-time boyfriend Chris Sheng.
They wrote alongside their post: “I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend (sic)”
Courtney and Chris have been dating on and off since 2017, and the model said last year they were “in love”.
They said: “I've been dating the same guy for three years, Chris [Sheng].
“It isn't easy to believe in love. It's hard for me to completely open up to him and trust. I'm constantly pulling back and criticising everything about everything.”
Meanwhile, Courtney recently accused Chrissy Teigen, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love of bullying them when they were a teenager, after they shot to fame for their high-profile marriage to Doug Hutchison.
And after Chrissy publicly apologised for telling Courtney to take their own life almost 10 years ago, the media personality said they found it hard to believe Chrissy’s words because she has them blocked on Twitter.
They wrote alongside a screenshot showing Chrissy had blocked them: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.