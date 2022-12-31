Most of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is back working the season-long case against UnSub Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) and his network of serial killers in Criminal Minds: Evolution. But two profilers with the team at the end of the series’ original run on CBS (2005-2020) are noticeably absent.

Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) are off on assignments that Deputy Director Bailey (Nicholas D’Agosto) said to Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) in the premiere he wasn’t “at liberty to discuss,” adding, “if and when they return is entirely up to them. Sadly, we don’t have a say.” But how much will we hear about those assignments?

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

