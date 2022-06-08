The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT is paying tribute to Bob Saget during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday, June 12.

The CCA and NPACT will honor the Full House star with the Impact Award which will be presented by the late performer’s longtime friend and colleague John Stamos to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. The event is set to take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Bob Saget Special Issue

Back in 2018, Saget hosted the inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, now known as the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The awards were created to honor and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

This year’s ceremony is being hosted by actors, comedians, and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar. Presenters who are set to appear include Alan Tudyk, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chris Hardwick, Chrishell Stause, Derek Hough, Garcelle Beauvais, Judge Mathis, Kandi Burruss, Kathy Griffin, Rob Riggle, Michelle Visage, Padma Lakshmi, and Tyler Henry among others.

6 Best Bob Saget TV Moments, From Comedy Roasts to His 'Entourage' CameoSee Also

6 Best Bob Saget TV Moments, From Comedy Roasts to His 'Entourage' Cameo

See how the comedian and actor made an impact outside of 'Full House.'

Top Videos

As fans know, Bob Saget was more than just Danny Tanner on Full House, the comedian made an impact on plenty of other shows including America’s Funniest Home Videos and Entourage. Following Saget’s death earlier this year, TV Guide Magazine honored him with the Celebrating Bob Saget Special Issue, acknowledging his expansive career.

While he was loved on television, Saget’s final months were spent performing standup routines for fans across the United States, getting back to his comedy roots.

Be sure to get your copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Celebrating Bob Saget Special Issue, which is available to purchase online now at FullHouseDad.com.

More Headlines:

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.