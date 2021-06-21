Critics Choice Real TV Awards Honors Alex Trebek & More in 3rd Annual Ceremony

The Critics Choice Association has unveiled which nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming have been crowned winners at this year’s third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.
The event, which was held virtually, recognized favorites such as The Great British Baking Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Masked Singer. It also honored Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek posthumously with the Impact Award which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and a positive impact they’ve had within the world of nonfiction television.
Who Is Your Favorite 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host So Far? (POLL)
Trebek’s children Matthew and Emily accepted the award on his behalf in a heartwarming speech which can be seen, below. Along with the moving moment, see the full list of TV winners we’ve rounded up.
WINNERS LIST
Best Competition Series
**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER (TIE)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
**The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – TIE
Top Chef (Bravo)
Tough as Nails (CBS)
Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety
American Idol (ABC)
Legendary (HBO Max)
**The Masked Singer (Fox) – WINNER (TIE)
**The Voice (NBC) – WINNER (TIE)
World of Dance (NBC)
Best Unstructured Series
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+)
**Deaf U (Netflix) – WINNER
Lenox Hill (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)
Best Structured Series
A World of Calm (HBO Max)
**Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network) – WINNER (TIE)
History of Swear Words (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
**The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) – WINNER (TIE)
Best Business Show
Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
**Shark Tank (ABC) – WINNER
Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC)
Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+)
Wahl Street (HBO Max)
Best Sports Show
**30 for 30 (ESPN) – WINNER
Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals)
Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)
Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Best Crime/Justice Show
**I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO) – WINNER
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
The Ripper (Netflix)
The Vow (HBO)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Best Ongoing Documentary Series
American Masters (PBS)
Dear … (Apple TV+)
**Frontline (PBS) – WINNER
POV (PBS)
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
The Vow (HBO)
Best Limited Documentary Series
**1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+) – WINNER
Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
Love Fraud (Showtime)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)
Best Short Form Series
First Person (Snapchat)
**Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass) – WINNER
Lady Parts (ellentube)
OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels)
Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen)
Best Live Show
**Dancing with the Stars (ABC) – WINNER
Best Culinary Show
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
**Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) – WINNER
Top Chef (Bravo)
Best Game Show
25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)
**Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) – WINNER
Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
Weakest Link (NBC)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
Best Travel/Adventure Show
Men in Kilts (Starz)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
**Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN) – WINNER
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
Best Animal/Nature Show
**Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix) – WINNER
Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)
That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)
Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
Haute Dog (HBO Max)
**Queer Eye (Netflix) – WINNER
Shine True (Fuse)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)
Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)
Best Relationship Show
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
**Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) – WINNER
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix)
Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
**House Hunters International (HGTV) – WINNER
Martha Knows Best (HGTV)
Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)
Rock the Block (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Top Chef (Bravo)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Crikey! It’s The Irwins (discovery+)
The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)
Best Show Host
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
**John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – WINNER
Male Star of the Year
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
**Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – WINNER
Female Star of the Year
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
**Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – WINNER
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.