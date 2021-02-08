Crystal Hefner received 'so much unnecessary hate' during Hugh Hefner relationship

Crystal Hefner received "so much unnecessary hate" during her relationship with Hugh Hefner.
The 34-year-old model and television personality was married to the Playboy founder for five years until his death in September 2017 and she admits it was a tough time being criticised.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I really appreciate all the positive and beautiful comments you guys leave. It took a while for my page to get to a place of love.
"I used to get so much unnecessary hate in my Playboy days about my look, my relationship, and pretty much everything in between. Even though it's usually a reflection of the people posting, it still hurt. I'm happy to have started to curate a safe space on here and it's all because of everyone here now. Thank you. Crystal. (sic)"
Back in September 2020, Crystal admitted she was finally ready to "move on" with another man, three years after Hugh's death, and she is now dating space engineer Nathan Levi.
She said: "It's taken me three years to feel normal again. Now I'm ready to move on. I've just started dating again. He's caring and kind, everything I need ...
"The friends who introduced us thought we'd get along and it's going really well. I love the fact he's not in the entertainment industry. He has this really cool job and wants to be an astronaut."
The model was by her husband's side when he died and she admitted they'd had frank conversations about the end of his life but when he did pass, she was "in shock".
She said: "I was with him at the end. We'd already talked about what would happen. 'You'll move on, just know I love you very much' he said, and we cried. Our beloved dog Charlie had passed away the year before and Hef promised, 'Charlie and I will be waiting for you.' At first I was in shock and couldn't bring myself to leave the mansion. I'd spent a third of my life there, it was all I'd known. But I'd been living in a bubble. I couldn't even remember how to turn the lights on in my car. I'd always driven in the day because Hef wanted me home before it got dark."
