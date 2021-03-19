Cyndi Lauper leaps to the defence of Sharon Osbourne amid racism claims

Cyndi Lauper has defended Sharon Osbourne against claims of racism.
The 67-year-old singer took to Instagram to express her solidarity with Sharon, who has been accused of racist and homophobic behaviour by her former 'The Talk' co-host Leah Remini when she addressed fellow hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert but Cyndi does not believe that the star is racist.
She posted a photo of herself with Osbourne, with the caption: "I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne.
"I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist.
"I understand that she may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others. She may have even flubbed her apology. But I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right."
The 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' singer continued: "We all make mistakes. I could not sit by and not say something. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive.
"I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologise and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out."
Sharon previously labelled the allegations as "crap" and claimed that people were trying to "add fuel to the fire" after her explosive row with Sheryl Underwood on the show last week.
The 68-year-old star said: "[They’re] crap, all crap. Everyone's got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It's like f*** off with your f****** wonton story. F*** off!
"Everybody's got an opinion and everybody's got a voice – it's fine. It's about knowing somebody's been called out for something and then somebody else is like, 'yes!! I'm going to add something too.'
"Of course, it's a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that's fine."
