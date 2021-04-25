Daisy Lowe: Friends helped me through the COVID-19 lockdown

Daisy Lowe made sure she saw at least two friends a week during the COVID-19 lockdown for the sake of her mental health.
The 32-year-old model – who is dating property developer Jordan Saul – admitted she found the most recent period of isolation more “difficult” than when coronavirus first hit the UK last March because it was so much darker, but she forced herself to find the things that made her feel good and to continue with them.
Speaking to Grazia magazine, Daisy - whose mother is designer and singer/songwriter Pearl Lowe - said: “The most recent lockdown has been the most difficult, just because of how dark it was.
“The first one was at this time last year – it was really sunny and I was living with mum in Somerset.
“Since then, I’ve renovated my house and I finally got to move in just before we went into Tier Four ... There were a few turning points with me this lockdown. I was like, ‘OK, what makes me feel really good? I have to remember.’
“Because it’s so important to still socialise, I have to try and see two friends a week for a walk, for my mental health. The other thing that helped was cooking.”
While Daisy is committed to meditating every day, she’s found it harder to focus over the last few months.
She said: “I do transcendental meditation every day – 20 minutes, without fail.
“It’s coming up to my eight-year anniversary of when I first learned.
“You’re supposed to do it twice a day. I was doing so well, first lockdown, I always did my second one but this time I seem to be a bit distracted.”
And the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant - whose dad is Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale and stepfather is Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey - has made sure she’s exercised regularly.
She said: “I’ve been exercising three or four times a week. I’m a huge fan of the Move Your Frame website because I think their on demand classes have literally saved my lockdowns.”
