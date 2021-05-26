Daisy Ridley has £12m in shareholder funds

Daisy Ridley has over £12 million in shareholder funds in her company.
Accounts belonging to Fawks Ltd., the company she uses to put her earnings through, show that the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress saw a £637,000 increase in funds compared to the year before.
The business is described as "motion picture production activities" and whilst no pay was reported for Daisy, it shows she borrowed a total of £1.15 million from the business, repaying £464,000 of that, the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column reports.
And when Daisy hasn't been able to work much in lockdown, she has been learning how to be a doula, a trained companion who supports their clients before, during, and after childbirth.
She said: "I did a course on how to be a doula. It was a really amazing thing to do and so beautiful. It was great, but I'm not actually going to do it. But, I would love to support someone to have a baby."
And the 28-year-old actress also opened up about fame and admitted she still feels "really uncomfortable" when people approach her in the street.
She said: "Really uncomfortable. I’m not used to it. For the most part people are being really nice, but I’m not a small talk kind of person. It’s like, I’m not your hero, you like the character I play. But I’m getting better at it. I also have really good friends. They’re incredibly defensive, in an amazing way. I was in a supermarket with two of my friends a while back - I was really tired, it was in the morning - and this person started to approach and they just went, ‘No, not today.’ I was like, ‘Thanks guys.'"
