Daisy Ridley 'terrified' by social media

Daisy Ridley finds it "terrifying" how much anxiety is linked to social media.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker' actress has vowed not to use sites like Facebook and Instagram so she doesn't experience the negative effects of being associated with it as she knows friends who have.
She said: "I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media. The statistics that link them [social media sites] to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem."
However, Daisy does admit she "thinks about" returning occasionally.
Speaking about the possibility of using the sites again, she told Spanish magazine Smoda: "I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning."
And its not only social media as Daisy previously admitted she still isn’t used to being recognised in public, and finds it “really uncomfortable” when people approach her in the street.
When asked what it’s like to be recognised, she explained: "Really uncomfortable. I’m not used to it. For the most part people are being really nice, but I’m not a small talk kind of person. It’s like, I’m not your hero, you like the character I play. But I’m getting better at it. I also have really good friends. They’re incredibly defensive, in an amazing way. I was in a supermarket with two of my friends a while back - I was really tired, it was in the morning - and this person started to approach and they just went, ‘No, not today.’ I was like, ‘Thanks guys.'"
