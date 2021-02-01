Daisy Ridley 'wept all day' when she finished filming Star Wars

Daisy Ridley "wept all day" when she wrapped production on 'Star Wars'.
The 28-year-old actress felt she was going to "pop a vein" because she was crying so much after finishing work on her final film, 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
Daisy told PEOPLE magazine: "When we wrapped ('The Rise of Skywalker') I wept all day.
"I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much."
She continued: "Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."
Daisy played the role of Rey in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy and recently admitted she felt "totally satisfied" about how her character's story had ended.
She said: "I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential.
"I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time (following 'The Rise of Skywalker'). I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished."
Daisy previously explained how she struggled to find work after appearing in the 2019 movie as she failed to find a role despite "loads" of auditions.
She said: "It was so sad to finish ['Star Wars'].
"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through.
"I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me.'
When the film was released, I was like, 'Oh my God.' It was such a huge chapter.
"Obviously now it's really nice to be working, but not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because ['Star Wars' was] a big thing in my life."
