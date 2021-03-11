Dakota Johnson wasn't worried to lose family financial support

Don Johnson took his daughter, Dakota Johnson, "off the payroll" when she was a teenager.
The 71-year-old actor offered financial support to all of his children - Jesse, 38, who he has with Patti D'Arbanville, 31-year-old Dakota, whose mom is Melanie Griffith, and Grace, 21, Jasper, 18, and Deacon, 14, who he has with wife Kelley Phleger - but on the condition that they continued their education.
So when the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress declared she had no plans to go to college, her dad warned her she'd have to support herself - but she wasn't concerned.
Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', Don said: "We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll.
"Toward the end of high school, I went to [Dakota] and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' Or something like that. And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'"
"I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore.' "
The 'Knives Out' star asked his daughter how she was "going to manage", and she replied: "Don't you worry about it".
And Don's question was answered less than a month later.
He said: "Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher's 'The Social Network'.
"And the rest is, shall we say, cinema history."
The 'Django Unchained' actor insisted his daughter never goes to him for career advice.
He said: "She doesn't need any advice from me.
"She doesn't really call me for advice. She calls me to say, 'Gosh, I would see you, but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time.' "
