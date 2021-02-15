Dame Judi Dench: I haven't matured at all

Dame Judi Dench doesn't think she has ever grown up.
Although she is now 86, the screen icon doesn't believe she has "matured at all" as she has reached each new decade and she doesn't think she is any wiser than when she began her acting career.
Dench said: "I don't think I've matured at all!
"I don't think I've got any more sensible or any more grown-up over the years. I mean, I probably know more about things than I did when I was younger, but I don't think I apply what I know. I wish I did – I wish I thought I were wise, but really, I don't think I'm any wiser now than I was when I was back at the Old Vic in my twenties."
She continued: "I think you think you learn as you go through life, but then get caught up in exactly the same emotions that you've always been experiencing. I don't think I've got any better at all."
Although Dench has appeared in movies such as 'Shakespeare in Love', 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'Murder on the Orient Express' and played M in several James Bond blockbusters, she insists she is really a shy person.
Speaking to Candis magazine, she said: "I'm fine when I'm being an actress, but if I have to make a speech in public as myself, I make myself completely ill with nerves beforehand.
"I was once asked to open the Chelsea Antiques Fair and I was so terrified that I was actually sick in the taxi on the way. I'll never forget it – my Ma was alive at the time and she was with me ... The taxi driver said, 'Out!', so I got out.
"Then I got another taxi to the fair, but by the time I got there it had started without me."
