Dame Judi Dench's late husband persuaded her to take Bond role

Dame Judi Dench was persuaded to take a role in 'James Bond' by her late husband.
The 86-year-old actress played M across seven Bond movies between 1995 and 2012 and revealed that she would never have taken the part had it not been for her husband Michael Williams, who died in 2001.
Judi recalled: "He said to me, 'You've got to do it because I long to live with a Bond girl!'"
The upcoming film 'No Time To Die' is set to mark Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic spy and Judi says it should be his decision to step down from the part, as she praised the actor and his predecessor as 007 Pierce Brosnan.
She told The Daily Express newspaper: "Well, it's up to him isn't it? He was a great Bond. It's up to him. And so was Pierce and so was Sean (Connery). They've all been so terrific."
The 'Iris' star revealed that she would be attending the 'No Time To Die' premiere in London next week and quipped that she would only wear a pair of high heels.
Judi said: "I don't know what I'm wearing yet. Nothing – and a pair of shoes. I don't think Daniel will be very pleased!"
The actress also revealed that she has been working on a number of other projects.
Judi explained: "I have done a new film called 'Belfast' for Kenneth Branagh, the premiere is going to be very shortly and I am going to work with (director) Richard Eyre on Alan Bennett's 'Allelujah!', a film."
