Dame Vera Lynn would be 'tickled pink' by White Cliffs of Dover footpath memorial

Dame Vera Lynn would be "tickled pink" for a section of the White Cliffs of Dover footpath to be named in her honour, after she passed away last year.
Her daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones has welcomed plans for the '(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover' singer to be immortalised by the footpath.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, she said of the council's plans: "My mum is synonymous with the White Cliffs so this is the perfect way to commemorate her.
"Mum would have been tickled pink to have a section of the famous cliffs named after her. She would have been so pleased … I think this is a really brilliant idea."
Town councillor Graham Wanstall submitted the proposal for a Kent stretch of the coastal footpath to be named after the 'We'll Meet Again' singer.
Speaking about the proposals he made on behalf of the community, he said: "The signs for the new name are being designed and prepared. Hopefully we can time the unveiling to mark the first anniversary of Dame Vera’s death. It’ll be a fitting way to remember her."
And Dover District Council confirmed they were "taking forward the proposal to [rename] a section of the Saxon Shore Way" after the singer, who was known as the Forces' sweetheart.
The sad news of Vera's passing was confirmed in a statement in June 2020.
It read: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103. Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.