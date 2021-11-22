The final four teams go freestyle in the finale of Dancing with the Stars. The 1964 holiday perennial Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer makes an earlier-than-usual visit to CBS. Oliver Stone (JFK) rekindles his obsession with President Kennedy’s assassination in a new documentary on Showtime. Ordinary Joe marks its first Thanksgiving with emotional stories in all three timelines.
‘Dancing’ Finale, ‘Rudolph’ Shines Again, Assassination Revisited, ‘Joe’ at Thanksgiving
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Robérts create living space to help out veterinary interns
- Boil Water Advisory rescinded for Doniphan County RWD3
- COVID-19 booster shots available to all fully vaccinated adults
- Thanksgiving 2021 Deadlines
- HCC volleyball sets new record for post-season awards
- Rainbow Communications announces area students to serve on Youth Advisory Council
- Gerald and Donna Krebs celebrate 60 years
- Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel
Most Popular
Articles
- Biden plan would be 'disaster' for Kansas, small business advocate warns
- The power of the cross
- Gamble, Curtis
- HFD responds to structure and combine fires Tuesday
- Volunteers still needed for Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- Brown County Sheriff
- Jingle Bell All the Way
- County hears COVID health update
- Red Hawks earn All-League honors
- Robérts create living space to help out veterinary interns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.