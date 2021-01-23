Dane DeHaan: I prefer working with women

Dane DeHaan prefers working with women.
The 34-year-old actor thinks the TV industry is starting to embrace more "female-driven shows" and Dane admitted he'd rather work with women than men.
He explained: "I’m seeing more of an opportunity to be a part of female-driven shows in which the male is playing a part that you would more traditionally see a female play, and I’m all about that. I’m happy to be a part of that world.
"I prefer working with women. So anything that I can do to help from my role as an actor in this business, I’m more than happy to do."
Dane - who previously starred alongside Cara Delevingne in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' - admits to being a "momma’s boy".
He told The Independent: "I’m a momma’s boy. I’ve always got along better with women; they’re generally speaking more peaceful, more collaborative, more caring, and they think more from the heart, you know?
"It’s a more nurturing environment. I think that has a lot to do with it. Just, like, emotional intelligence, you know?
"When you’re an actor and you’re trying to delve into the intricacies of human behaviour and human emotion, to go on that journey with a person who’s more emotionally intelligent is a more gratifying experience."
Meanwhile, Dane admitted he found it tough to watch 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' flop at the box office back in 2017.
However, he still has fond memories of making the film.
He said: "I look back on that experience with honestly such … It was the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie!
"It was so fun! And like, the fact that it came out and bombed … it was a hard part of my life, but making the movie, and the six months that I was living in Paris and working on these massive sets and being treated so well, it was such a magical time in my life."
