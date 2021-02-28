Daniel Kaluuya's Golden Globe win blighted by technical issues

Daniel Kaluuya was hit by technical issues as he scooped the first Golden Globe Award of Sunday (28.03.21) evening.
The 32-year-old actor scooped Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in 'Judas and the Black Messiah' but it initially seemed as though he wouldn't be able to give an acceptance speech due to problems with the sound connection at the bicoastal virtual ceremony.
After Laura Dern announced he had won ahead of Jared Leto ('The Little Things'), Bill Murray ('On the Rocks'), Leslie Odom Jr. ('One Night in Miami...') and Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Trial of the Chicago 7'), the camera cut to Daniel but sound couldn't be heard.
It then switched back to Laura, who said: "As you can see, we unfortunately have a bad connection. We apologise and send our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win."
Fortunately, the issue was then resolved and Daniel was able to give a speech.
He exclaimed: "You did me dirty! You did me dirty!"
After a string of thank yous - including to "our leader and general" director Shaka King, "for your inspiration" - he said: “Man, this took it out of me, I gave it everything.
"Like the great Nipsey Hussle said, ‘We’re here to give til we’re empty; and I gave everything and I couldn’t give it to a more noble man, Fred Hampton, and I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliant he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved, and he taught me about myself and made me grow as a man. There’s a lot of information about how he died but I hope people will learn how incredibly he lived.
“I’m gonna enjoy tonight, I've got my champs ready, all the nominees, I appreciate you guys.”
Daniel's win was followed by a nod for John Boyega, whose performance in 'Small Axe' won him the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role prize ahead of Brendan Gleeson ('The Comey Rule'), Daniel Levy ('Schitt's Creek'), Jim Parsons ('Hollywood') and Donald Sutherland, ('The Undoing').
He kept his speech brief, admitting he was worried about the quality of his wifi connection, but showed off a glimpse of the tracksuit bottoms he was wearing off camera to stay comfortable.
