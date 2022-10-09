Daniel Radcliffe worried accordion would be mistaken for a bomb

Daniel Radcliffe was terrified of being mistaken for a terrorist while filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'.

The 33-year-old actor has the lead role in the new biopic and admitted he was always anxious while travelling because he had to carry the parody musician's signature accordion everywhere and was worried his bulky cargo would catch the attention of security staff, who would want him to play the instrument to ensure his story checked out.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

