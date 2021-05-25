Danielle Lloyd pregnant with her fifth child

Danielle Lloyd is pregnant with her fifth child.
The former glamour model has revealed she is expecting her fifth child - her second with current husband Michael O'Neill - and she is desperate for it to be a little girl this time around.
Speaking about the exciting news, she told Closer magazine: "I can’t wait to become a family of seven. I know there’s a risk it’ll be another boy though – having five boys would be totally mad! But, of course, the main thing I want is for the baby to be healthy. And if it’s not a girl – we’ll just try again after!"
Danielle also admitted she and Michael considered going for gender selection treatment abroad before lockdown happened, but in the end, she conceived naturally and is hopeful the baby - who is due in November - will be a little girl.
Danielle had previously admitted she was desperate to have a baby girl because she has such a wonderful relationship with her own mother and wanted to be able to experience that herself.
Speaking in 2018, she said: "My mum and I are so close. There’s just nothing like a mother-daughter bond. When they grow up, my boys will leave me – but I don’t think a girl ever really drifts from her mum."
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old model - who has Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, from her relationship with Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, with Michael - previously admitted her head would "explode" if she has another son.
She said: "I'm feeling incredibly broody at the moment. Another baby's definitely on the cards and I really want to do gender selection. I just couldn't risk having a fifth boy.
"I think my head would explode. The house is already noisy enough! I'll stop at five children, though, once I have my girl - that will be enough. I'll be marching Michael down to the doctors to get the snip!"
