Danniella Westbrook undergoes facial reconstruction surgery

Danniella Westbrook has completed the first stage of her reconstruction surgery.
The 47-year-old actress and television personality is going under the knife for a four-part reconstruction operation to rebuild her nose and jaw after the cartilage and bone began to wear away.
She wrote on Twitter: “Stage one for a 4 part reconstruction surgery on s completed. I@ over the moon thanks to my darling friend CL owner of Beverley hills aesthetic’s in deal .. she has been amazing and glad she is working alongside the fabulous medical team to assist my transformation and journey x (sic)”
Danniella previously went through operations in 2018 to try and repair her cheekbones after botched surgery left her with osteoporosis and made her face appear “sunken”.
She said at the time: “I just don’t look like myself anymore.”
And she explained she had to drink 12 pints of milk a day to strengthen her bones so that a part of her skull could be made into a plate for her face.
She added: "I did nearly die, I had two lots of IV drips in each side and then they took all my teeth out again and gave me this denture, which has broken my heart because I didn’t need all of my teeth out in the first place.”
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star was also forced to address rumours her condition was caused by her past with cocaine addiction, as she said failed dental implant surgery is what lead to the decay of her bones.
She said: “The screws on this side didn’t fit, the bone didn’t close around them, which lead to the blood getting into the bone and it just died in there and gave me septicaemia, which then set off the bone disorder. And it’s all down to that. It’s because of osteoporosis, nothing to do with cocaine at all.
“If it was cocaine I’d openly say it was, like when I had the hole in my face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.