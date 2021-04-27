Danny Cipriani marries partner Victoria Rose in surprise wedding

Danny Cipriani has married his girlfriend Victoria Rose in a surprise wedding ceremony.
The rugby star shared snaps of him and his new wife being showered with confetti after the service on Instagram.
Danny captioned the post: "Officially Mrs Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!! (sic)"
Another photograph saw Victoria show off her wedding ring as she kisses Danny on the cheek.
The former England player - who has previously been romantically linked to stars including Kelly Brook and Katie Price, and also dated late TV presenter Caroline Flack - revealed that he and Victoria had got engaged after just four months of dating last year and described the mental health campaigner as "the one".
Danny wrote on social media at the time: "You make me the happiest man in the world.
"I love waking up with you every morning, not knowing which one of our personalities is going to arise, and how we fall in love with each other over and over again.
"You make every day so much better, I can't wait to get home from training every day to see you. I can't imagine life without you.
"My dream of finding the one I never thought would come true. And it has. I vow to you I'm going to turn up every day."
The confirmation of the news came after it was revealed Danny's mother Anne is delighted with their engagement.
A source said: "They've been talking marriage for a while so it's not a big surprise to anybody as they are both head over heels in love and smitten with each other.
"Danny apparently told his mother he knew she was the one straight away and Anne has known about the engagement for ages and gives her blessing as she thinks Victoria is perfect for her son."
