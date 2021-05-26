Danny McBride developing Garbage Pail Kids animated series

Danny McBride is developing a new animated series based on the Garbage Pail Kids.
The 44-year-old actor, comedian, producer and director is heading up the project for HBO Max, which will see him transform the iconic TOPPS cards into an animated television series for the streaming service.
Alongside Danny, David Gordon Green and Josh Bycel have boarded the series as writers and co-creators, and will work with The Topps and Tornante Companies, and Rough House Pictures to develop the show.
As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about the project.
Garbage Pail Kids is a series of sticker trading cards produced by the TOPPS Company, which were originally released in 1985 and designed to parody the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, which were popular at the time.
The cards featured gross-out humour and a subversive attitude, which led to them becoming a pop culture phenomenon.
The success of the cards, which were banned in several schools, led to a live-action movie and animated TV series in 1987, although the series never aired in the US as a result of controversial themes.
For Danny, the new project comes as he is also working on an animated movie titled ‘Trouble’, which centres on 13-year-old Jax, who is swept into a parallel reality known as the World of Trouble when he angers his family.
He embarks on a whimsical adventure in a bizarre world of chaotic adolescence, making new friends and learning the value of self-forgiveness. This all occurs as Jax is trying to figure out how to get out of trouble and return home.
Danny said: "The idea of being in trouble is a universal fear we've all experienced growing up.
"Being able to build out what that world could look like and exploring how we can make this an animated adventure with Brad and the team at Spire has been awesome."
