‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ & More to Stream on Disney+ Internationally

After it was revealed that Netflix‘s many Marvel titles – Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders – would be leaving the platform, questions about where viewers might be able to find the grittier TV series arose.
It appears that an answer is on the horizon though as according to Disney+ Canada, viewers abroad will be able to stream them beginning March 16, just under a month after they’re set to exit Netflix and right before Marvel’s Moon Knight drops. But, what about the United States? The edgier options might be a little too grown-up for the platform stateside, but that’s where other platforms like Hulu step in.
Abroad, Disney+ utilizes Star, a content hub on the platform which offers more mature viewing options, where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) could pulverize the criminals of Hell’s Kitchen or Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) could let some more colorful language loose without a second thought.
Whereas, titles that almost ran on Disney+ but were then sent to Hulu for the purpose of their mature elements makes it more likely this roundup of titles will settle in there. Owned by Disney, Hulu is also available through a bundle subscription that includes Disney+ and ESPN+. Only time will tell for certain whether they’ll be available to viewers in the U.S., but considering the ever-expanding MCU, it seems more likely than not.
'Hawkeye': Hailee Steinfeld on That Kingpin Reveal & Kate's Reaction
Daredevil‘s Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) made an appearance in Disney+’s recent Marvel hit Hawkeye, reprising his original role. And Daredevil‘s former lead Charlie Cox brought Matt Murdoch into the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggesting there’s a bigger future for these characters moving forward.
Should Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, The Iron Fist, and The Defenders join Disney+ or Hulu in the United States, they would join Marvel’s ever-expanding library which includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye along with the upcoming Moon Knight.
Stay tuned for possible updates as we await information on the status of these former Netflix Marvel series.
TV Insider reached out to Disney for confirmation but has yet to receive a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.