Daryl Hall: Re-entering the world will be tough

Daryl Hall thinks "re-entering the world" will be a challenge.
The 74-year-old musician has been forced to remain at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, after spending most of his adult life on the road, and he admits that he'll need to readjust once again when travel restrictions are eased.
Daryl - who is set to play a series of gigs in the US in August - explained: "I think a lot of people, even not just musicians, whatever, a lot of people have a hard time re-entering the world and I think it's even more exaggerated with what I do.
"You know, I'm going to go from sitting, as I said, sitting with my cats to being in front of how many people and, you know, traveling around, so it's going to be a big change that I have to re-adjust myself.
"People maybe don't realize how much I work out when I'm on stage and I'm using muscles, even vocal muscles, leg muscles, arm muscles playing, you know, wrists, and you can't really duplicate that with any kind of gym exercise or whatever you do, no matter what it is, it's not quite the same."
Daryl also admitted that the last year or so has been the "weirdest" experience for him amid the global health crisis.
He told Sky News: "I can't even describe it, it's the weirdest thing - I've been travelling all over the world my entire adult life since I was right out of college and to be sitting in one place with my cats and that's it - big deal.
"I drove up the road to my sister's house, that was my year there, there went 2020.
"It was an experience because as I said, I've never done it, ever in my adult life, but nah I didn't like it, I'd rather be doing what I always do out there."
