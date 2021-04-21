Dave Bautista will "never go back" to WWE after retiring in 2019.
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor - known to professional wrestling fans by his stage name Batista - returned to face his former Evolution partner Triple H at 'WrestleMania 35', before revealing he was closing the book on his in-ring career.
Appearing at Zack Snyder's 'Justice Con', he said: "It's hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is.
"When professional wrestlers retire, they don't really retire. They kind of retire.
"But, you know, when the pay cheque's big enough or the event's big enough, they come out of retirement.
"It's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I'd never go back.
"I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that."
Bautista was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year in recognition of the former world champion's contributions to the company.
However, the 2020 ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the class was instead honoured as part of this year's event.
The 52-year-old star wasn't featured during WrestleMania week, and he recently clarified his induction will instead take place once fans are able to attend and share in the special moment.
He tweeted: "To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year.
"By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser."
Meanwhile, Bautista referenced his retirement last month after there were rumours he could join rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), although he dismissed the suggestion.
He wrote at the time: "They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired.
"Currently the word 'retired' has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. (sic)"
