David Arquette wants to say sorry to his daughter

David Arquette wants to apologize to his 16-year-old daughter Coco.
The 49-year-old actor has suggested he owes his teenage daughter an apology for splitting from Courteney Cox.
Asked who he'd like to say sorry to if he could, David - who was married to the actress between 1999 and 2013 - told the Guardian newspaper: "My daughter, Coco, because divorce is so difficult."
David also discussed his most deplorable personal trait.
He confessed: "I beat myself up; I’m self-critical."
And asked what trait he most deplores in other people, the movie star replied: "Lack of empathy."
In August, meanwhile, David discussed his co-parenting relationship with the Hollywood star.
The actor - who also has Charlie, six, and Augustus, three, with his wife Christina McLarty - shared: "We're co-parents to our daughter who's 16 so we have a really great relationship.
"We're friends, and we've communicated a lot because of Coco."
Despite this, David confessed that the situation hasn't always been so easy.
He said: "Our daughter's really great. There's difficult parts, especially through the teenage years. There's a lot of emotions and feelings."
The film star - who has been married to Christina since 2015 - insisted that the celebrity duo have been "really open and supportive of each other".
Speaking about their co-parenting dynamic, David explained: "We've just had ... not an easy time with it, we've just been really open and supportive of each other. We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid.
"So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."
Meanwhile, Courteney previously heaped praise on her teenage daughter.
The 56-year-old actress - who played Monica Geller in 'Friends' - gushed: "I have a great daughter, she' so sensitive and she cares."
