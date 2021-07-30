David Ayer slams Suicide Squad studio cut

David Ayer has blasted the studio cut of 'Suicide Squad'.
The 53-year-old director helmed the 2016 DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film that was met with critical reviews but he claims that the final cut is "not my movie".
In a letter posted on Twitter, David explained: "I put my life into 'Suicide Squad'. I made something amazing – My cut is an intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are s*** on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul).
"The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut – It's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing."
The filmmaker adds that only a "handful" of people have seen his version of the blockbuster – which starred Jared Leto and Margot Robbie.
David said: "It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."
Fans have begged Warner Bros. to release an 'Ayer Cut' of the movie – as they did with 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' – but the director is refusing to add to the speculation.
David stated: "I will no longer speak publicly on this matter."
James Gunn has helmed a sequel to the flick and Ayer was full of praise for 'The Suicide Squad'.
He said: "I'm so proud of James and excited for the success that's coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs. I'm rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And James' brilliant work will be the miracle of miracles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.