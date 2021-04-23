David Beckham leads global vaccination drive

David Beckham is joining forces with Unicef to lead a global vaccination drive.
The former soccer star has partnered with the charity to "remind people about the power of vaccines" ahead of World Immunisation Week, which urges communities and families to get their children to have routine vaccines for the likes of diphtheria, measles and polio.
He said: "In the last year, COVID-19 has shown us how much we take for granted but it has also reminded us about the power of vaccines. Vaccines work, saving millions of lives every year. I have learned through my work with Unicef just how important they are for the health of our loved ones. Too many children around the world don’t get the routine vaccines they need to be safe from deadly diseases."
Orlando Bloom, Olivia Colman and Jessie Ware are also set to take part in the conversations to promote World Immunisation Week, with Unicef's partners set to donate 1 dollar for every like, share or comment on social media posts which mention 'Unicef' and use the hashtag #VaccinesWork for the rest of April.
Speaking about the campaign, Henrietta Fore, Unicef executive director, added: "People all over the world are now getting a COVID-19 vaccine or anxiously awaiting the moment when they will. Whereas today we all know COVID-19 vaccines are the best hope we have of resuming our normal lives, what remains ‘normal’ for far too many children all over the world is no access to vaccines for any preventable diseases whatsoever. This not a ‘normal’ to which we should return."
