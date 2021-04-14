David Beckham's children thought he was 'too old' for trainers

David Beckham's kids told him he's "a bit old" to wear trainers.
The 45-year-old retired footballer - who has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, nine, with wife Victoria Beckham - admitted his brood aren't always impressed by his fashion choices and suggested he should go more formal with his footwear.
He said: “I’ve got a 22 year old, an 18 year old, a 16 year old and a nine-year-old daughter.
“I put on a pair of trainers the other day, and they were like, ‘Really dad? Do you not think you’re a bit old for those?’ I was like, ‘No!’."
But David was able to change his children's minds by showing them some photos of his more outlandish styles.
He added: “Then I showed them 20 different pictures of me wearing other stuff and they were like, ‘OK, maybe you can’.”
The former sportsman was subjected to ridicule when he famously wore a black sarong in 1998 and he revealed the garment was one of three which he still owns.
He said: “I thought, ‘I can pull that off’. So I got one in red, blue and black.”
David and Victoria want their children to feel free to make their own fashion choices - even if it does make them "feel old" to see how they want to express themselves.
Speaking at the Digital MIPTV conference, he said: “Nobody was turning around to me and saying, ‘Don’t do it’. I felt I could wear what I wanted.
"We’re the same with our kids. It makes me feel old seeing them express themselves. It’s amazing to watch.”
Meanwhile, David confirmed there are plans underway for a Netflix biopic about his life.
He said: “I only want to do it once - now’s the right time to do it."
