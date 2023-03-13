David Blaine dislocates shoulder during Las Vegas show

David Blaine dislocated his shoulder during his show in Las Vegas.

The 49-year-old illusionist opened his 'David Blaine: In Spades' act at the Resorts World Theatre in Sin City on Friday night (10.03.23) by jumping from a nine-storey high scaffold into a pile of cardboard boxes but he landed badly and crew members rushed to help him as it was revealed he had injured himself.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

