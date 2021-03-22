David Hasselhoff to play himself in new German show

David Hasselhoff will play a fictionalised version of himself in a new German TV series.
The 'Baywatch' actor will appear in 'Ze Network' for RTL streaming service TV Now alongside German actor Henry Hubchen, who will also play a version of himself, and the show is described as an international conspiracy story.
'Ze Network' will see The Hoff land the lead role in a German stage show, only to be plunged into the centre of a conspiracy of former cold war assassins while the fabric of reality seems to break down around him.
David said of the show: "'Knight Rider' was incredibly successful for both me and RTL. Returning now 30 years later to do a cutting-edge series and working with RTL again is a dream come true. The series is funny, deadly, creative and informative…..simply exciting. Fact or fiction, you decide."
Syrreal CEO Christian Alvart will also direct the show, as well as produce alongside Sigi Kamml and Timm Oberwelland, while David himself will serve as executive producer.
CBS have signed a first-look production deal with German production company Syrreal Entertainment, with 'Ze Entertainment' to be the first project under the partnership.
CBS Studios will also have remake and other rights to the series and the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will deal with sales outside of German-speaking territories.
This won't be the first time the 68-year-old star has played a fictional version of himself as in 'Hoff the Record', a sitcom which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 on UK TV channel Dave.
And in 2017, he appeared in the movie 'Killing Hasselhoff', in which Ken Jeong portrayed a cash-strapped nightclub owner who hires a hitman to kill the star in a bid to win a celebrity death pool and revive his fortunes.
