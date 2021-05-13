David Tennant and Michael Sheen 'to reunite for Good Omens series 2'

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are to reunite for a new series of 'Good Omens'.
The fantasy drama series - which was based on a novel of the same name by Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman - has been commissioned for a second season, and the pair are also poised to make a return.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "The novel and the show gained a real cult following, so devotees will be thrilled to learn about this sequel.
"Although the first series covered the entire 'Good Omens' book, the creators will continue the plot well beyond the story originally penned by Sir Terry.
"But it’s a technique that’s well used in TV and has proved immensely popular in the past, so long as the creators manage to continue the spirit of the original."
Filming is expected to begin this year and the second series is poised to air in 2022.
Despite the show's success, Amazon was initially hesitant about casting David as demon Crowley.
However, Neil - who originally cast Michael in the role - ultimately managed to convince the studio.
He said: "I just suddenly thought, 'Actually, David Tennant could do this.' It was a lovely, simple idea, and then it didn’t leave ... [But] it was harder to get Amazon to sign up on David Tennant. The people at Amazon didn't quite get why I wanted David.
"I knew that it would work. It finally came down to ... you know, it would have been a day before David had to go off and do another movie. I phoned Amazon, and I said, 'You have to say yes, because I don't have a number two. There's nobody else I want. So you have to say yes.'
"And they said yes. Fairly shortly after that, once they saw him acting, they were really apologetic about keeping us waiting."
