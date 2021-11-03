Dax Shepard admits 'jealousy' affected his romance with Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard thinks there was a "ton of jealousy" at the start of his romance with Kristen Bell.
The 46-year-old actor was in a nine-year open relationship before he met Kristen - and he admits that the blonde beauty had every right to be concerned when they started dating.
Dax - who has also battled substance abuse issues in the past - shared: "My wife is incredibly confident as she should be.
"There was a ton of jealousy at the beginning of the relationship, for pretty good reasons. I had been in an open relationship for nine years. I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. There were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."
The loved-up couple got engaged in 2009, and Dax admits that it marked a turning point in his life.
The actor - who married Kristen in 2013 - told 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I’d say once we got engaged some kind of switch for me seemed to change.
"I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is a very hot characteristic in a partner."
Kristen - who has Delta, six, and Lincoln, eight, with her husband - confessed to having fears about Dax at the beginning of their romance.
She said: "I’m a big believer in forgiveness and second chances.
"In the beginning it was nerve-racking dating Dax knowing his history of recovery and that he’s just this big force, but I was like, 'No, he’s got it inside of him. He’s got all this goodness.'"
Kristen now feels that her decision to settle down with Dax has been justified.
She explained: "I have been proven right, because nobody is more affectionate. I’m not even as affectionate with our girls as he is. Hopefully they will grow up healthier and happier and safer."
