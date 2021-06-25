Daytime Emmys, ‘Bosch’s Final Act (For Now), ‘Central Park,’ ‘Sex/Life,’ ‘Benedict Society’

The 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app, as well as streaming live and on demand on Paramount+ Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Francis Specker
TownNews.com Content Exchange

After returning to broadcast TV a year ago, the Daytime Emmys get another blast of exposure on CBS. On a typically busy Friday for streaming, there’s something for everyone: a classic police drama (Bosch), a sparkling animated musical comedy (Central Park), something for kids (The Mysterious Benedict Society) and adults only (Sex/Life).

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.