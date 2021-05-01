‘DC’s Legends’ Encounter Aliens, the House of Evangelista Rises on ‘Pose,’ ‘Mare’ Works the Case, ‘Zoey’ Sees a Therapist

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
The Legends search for a missing Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) on the Legends of Tomorrow season premiere. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) has to make some decisions about her ballroom family on the Pose final season premiere. Mare (Kate Winslet) and Colin (Evan Peters) work together to figure out who killed Erin (Cailee Spaeny) on Mare of Easttown. Zoey (Jane Levy) starts therapy on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
