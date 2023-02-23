De La Soul's surviving members pay tribute to the late Trugoy the Dove

De La Soul's surviving members, Posdnuos and Maseo, have paid touching tributes to their late bandmate Trugoy the Dove.

The hip-hop legend - whose real name was David Jolicoeur - sadly passed away aged 54 on February 12, and his bandmates have shared individual tributes to Dove, with Posdnuos, 53, thanking him for helping them become a trio that will forever "remain etched in the timeline of hip hop culture" and the "fabric of music".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

