These days women in WWE are headlining WrestleMania. But it wasn’t always this way as Debrah ‘Madusa‘ Miceli explains in her new autobiography she wrote with author Greg Oliver called “The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story.”

Whether it was under the name Madusa or Alundra Blayze, the tough-as-nails star built a Hall of Fame career in pro wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s. The former women’s champion helped break glass ceilings. In the process, she created a brand and helped open doors for those who came in future generations.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

