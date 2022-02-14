‘Deep Water’: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Hot and Heavy in Hulu Teaser (VIDEO)

Things are getting steamy over at Hulu this March as the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.
The film will make its exclusive debut on the platform beginning Friday, March 18. By “expert thrill master” Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction) the movie is a twisted mystery tale. It’s a genre Affleck and de Armas know well from previous works including Gone Girl and Knives Out.
Deep Water is based on the novel of the same name by mystery writer Patricia Highsmith. At the center of the film are picture-perfect married couple Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas). Deep Water takes viewers into their marriage and explores the dangerous mind games that they play and how it impacts the people who get caught up in said games.
Along with being directed by Adrian Lyne, Deep Water was written by Zach Helm and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson. Joining Affleck and de Armas in the cast are costars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.
Producing the film for Hulu are Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas. Don’t miss the intriguing teaser, below, and catch Deep Water when it arrives on Hulu this March.
Deep Water, Movie Premiere, Friday, March 18, Hulu
