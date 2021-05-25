Delta Goodrem's tongue paralysis

Delta Goodrem didn't know when she'd get her voice back after suffering from tongue paralysis.
The 'Keep Climbing' singer ended up with some nerve damage after a routine operation in 2018 and she feared she would struggle to speak or sing again after the paralysis forced her to "go quiet and listen".
She said: "I went through this whole paralysis of my tongue thing and I just had to go quiet and listen ... I had a very simple routine operation of a gland that was being a bit naughty and got infected, to put it really scientifically, and basically, after the operation, when I woke up, I realised there was nerve damage.
"I actually had a flight booked for the UK - this was 2018 - but I ended up having to go to ground and go to speech therapy. I didn't have any idea when it was going to get back to normal. It could be three months or three years."
And the 36-year-old singer was glad she was able to recover in private.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper about her recovery, she added: "I believed in my heart. I really didn't want to share that story for a long time and I was thankful that I had kept it quiet.
"But when we all went through what we went through with Covid, I realised there's a silent battle for people right now. I thought, well, a lot of people are going through a reset so I wanted to share mine. I just went back to stories from the very beginning and started writing and this record came from asking, 'How did I get here?'"
