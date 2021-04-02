Demi Lovato documents overdose in new video

Demi Lovato says it was her decision to document her overdose in her new video.
The 'Confident' hitmaker was rushed to hospital after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018 and as part of her new music video, 'Dancing with the Devil', she visually documents being put on a ventilator in hospital.
Speaking to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, she said: "That was my decision. And, I wanted to take you through that night in a more in depth level because I felt like I detailed it so much in the documentary that, obviously, I didn’t have to talk about it again. But I wanted to give a visual to that and I wanted people to have kind of like a more visual understanding of what happened that night."
Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted her drug abuse "saved her life at times".
She explained: "If people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die.
"In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations. And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story ... I turned to those mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die and I didn't know what else to do."
The 28-year-old singer also revealed she has been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol "in moderation" rather than being completely sober.
She said recently: "I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again ... I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right? Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker. I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe ... [I've] been smoking weed and drinking in moderation."
