Demi Lovato 'has been left with brain damage' after overdose

Demi Lovato has been "left with brain damage" after her near-fatal drug overdose.
The 28-year-old pop star took an overdose in July 2018 and although she survived the ordeal, Demi is still dealing with the effects of the health scare.
She shared: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision.
"And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."
Demi thinks the lingering impact of the overdose continues to act as a warning to her.
She explained: "I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.
"I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."
Despite this, Demi insisted she "wouldn't change a thing" about the aftermath of her overdose drama.
The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker told People: "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned.
"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."
Demi feels proud of how she's managed to navigate the struggles in her life and how she's recovered from her overdose.
She said: "I'm so proud of the person I am today."
