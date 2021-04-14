Demi Lovato having fun living with friend

Demi Lovato is enjoying living with a friend.
The 'Sober' hitmaker wants to "normalise" having fun with her pals instead of succumbing to the pressure to settle down, as she came close to doing with her former fiance Max Ehrich.
Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I am living with one of my best friends, I was just in a -- I was engaged to a dude and almost did that and I was like, 'That's not the life for me.'
"I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends, let's normalise that.
"I was trying something that didn't work for me now I'm doing something that is working for me and instead of feeling judged by everyone I'm just going to say, 'Look, your opinion about me doesn't matter to me. I'm doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being. "
And living for herself is one of the reasons why the 28-year-old star made the decision to crop her hair short.
She said: "I'm putting myself first and in front of my career and that's something I never did before because I was so preoccupied trying to be a sexy feminine pop star that I just ignored like who I am...
"I don't know, I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the south. And when I cut my hair I felt so liberated because I wasn't subscribing to an ideal or belief placed upon me to be something that I'm not."
And now Demi - who has battled drug addiction and an eating disorder - admitted she is happier than ever because she's living an "honest" life.
She added: "And now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that's because I’m being honest. Secrets keep you sick, I've heard that a million times and I fully believe it.
"Now there's nothing, there's no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I'm like, 'Hey this is me.'"
